Young Azrael shines on global stage
Twelve-year-old from Bay scoops bronze medal at Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships
A young Gqeberha gymnast has tumbled, turned and tucked his way to an international podium finish at the 37th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships.
Azrael Ferreira, 12, was among seven gymnasts from Mandy’s School of Tumbling and Trampoline in Theescombe who qualified for the competition, held in Birmingham, England, from November 9 to 19...
