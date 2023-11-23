×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | The Hawks brief media on crime investigations and outcomes

By TIMESLIVE - 23 November 2023

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya and his management team are briefing the media on Thursday.

The briefing is expected to “outline and take stock of milestones achieved during the second quarter of financial year 2023/2024.”

 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Latest