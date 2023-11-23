Sentencing delayed for accountant who admitted stealing R50m from clients
Sentencing of Nelson Mandela Bay chartered accountant Jonathan Blow, who pleaded guilty to stealing more than R50m from two SUPERSPAR stores, was put on hold to allow a psychologist’s report to be obtained.
Blow’s Legal Aid SA-appointed attorney, Anlen Jarman, told the commercial crimes court on Thursday that while the procurement process to appoint a psychologist had been started, the matter had not been finalised...
