Police in Swartkops have appealed for assistance in tracking down a woman who went missing at the Gqeberha beachfront earlier this week.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Yolande le Roux, 56, left her home in Hillcrest Drive, Bluewater Bay, on Monday at about 1pm, telling her husband she was going to a shop.
“She left the property with an e-hailing service.
“After an hour her husband tried phoning her, but the phone was answered by a family friend.”
Le Roux had left her phone in an e-hailing driver’s car when she got out near the Boardwalk Mall in Summerstrand.
The e-hailer phoned the last number on the phone and they arranged to meet to hand over the phone to the friend.
Le Roux was reported missing at the Swartkops police station the following day.
Police are urging anyone with information that could assist in tracing Le Roux to contact Captain Michael Krige on 082-303-0244, or Constable Rostan Tiervlei on 072-065-9840.
Alternatively, they can contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Search continues for missing Nelson Mandela Bay woman
Image: SUPPLIED
Police in Swartkops have appealed for assistance in tracking down a woman who went missing at the Gqeberha beachfront earlier this week.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Yolande le Roux, 56, left her home in Hillcrest Drive, Bluewater Bay, on Monday at about 1pm, telling her husband she was going to a shop.
“She left the property with an e-hailing service.
“After an hour her husband tried phoning her, but the phone was answered by a family friend.”
Le Roux had left her phone in an e-hailing driver’s car when she got out near the Boardwalk Mall in Summerstrand.
The e-hailer phoned the last number on the phone and they arranged to meet to hand over the phone to the friend.
Le Roux was reported missing at the Swartkops police station the following day.
Police are urging anyone with information that could assist in tracing Le Roux to contact Captain Michael Krige on 082-303-0244, or Constable Rostan Tiervlei on 072-065-9840.
Alternatively, they can contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
Multimedia