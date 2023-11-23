×

News

Police and community searching for missing Nelson Mandela Bay woman

By Riaan Marais - 23 November 2023
Yolande le Roux, 56
Yolande le Roux, 56
Image: SUPPLIED

Friends and family of a missing Nelson Mandela Bay woman are expected to search the streets and hotels of Humewood and Summerstrand on Thursday morning in an urgent effort to find missing Yolande le Roux.

Details around her disappearance are still sparse, but Le Roux, 56, was last seen in Humewood on Monday.

She has been reported missing to the police.

Nonprofit organisation Missing They Wrote also distributed a missing-person report, but no information about her whereabouts has been forthcoming.

Anyone with information that could help trace Le Roux is urged to contact the nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE

