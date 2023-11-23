Nelson Mandela Bay community leader found safely after three-day search
A Nelson Mandela Bay family breathed a sigh of relief after a frantic three-day search for a missing community leader finally bore fruit on Thursday when she was found safe.
While the circumstances around Yolande le Roux’s recovery are yet to be confirmed, her husband, Edmund, was elated to report that she was found at a place of safety...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.