Hijackings spike amid Nelson Mandela Bay crime surge
One private security company has recovered nearly 200 vehicles since October
While the fight to improve security along Gqeberha’s beachfront continues, private security operatives have had their hands full across the metro as hijackings have spiked and caused further concerns over crime in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.
Certus Security Services recovered no fewer than 10 stolen or hijacked vehicles on Tuesday, adding to their tally of close to 200 vehicles since the start of October, with the growing trend of vehicle-related crimes showing no signs of slowing down...
