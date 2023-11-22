Security swoops after Daku Road hijacking
A hijack suspect was arrested in the Gqeberha central business district on Tuesday afternoon, and a bakkie he and five others allegedly seized earlier in Kwazakhele was recovered.
In a report last night, police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a company driver was busy with deliveries in Daku Road at 1pm in his blue Nissan NP300 when the hijacking occurred...
