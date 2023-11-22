Nelson Mandela Bay entrepreneur wins presidential SMME award
Rhino Manufacturing’s Siyabulela Mandla recognised for meeting challenges of move from township to mainstream economy
While the road from his humble beginnings to the presidential suite was paved with challenges, the grit shown by a Gqeberha entrepreneur earned him an accolade at the National Presidential SMME and Co-operatives Awards ceremony in Johannesburg.
Motherwell resident and Rhino Manufacturing owner Siyabulela Mandla returned from the event R100,000 richer after claiming the Best Homegrown SMME of the Year title, awarded to him by President Cyril Ramaphosa...
