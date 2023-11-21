Tseletsele’s actions went directly against this warning he issued, and Mbalula felt he had to send a strong message to party members given the battered image of the ANC and the looming national and provincial election next year.
TimesLIVE
Mbalula orders suspension of Free State mayor seen threatening resident
Image: Facebook / Xolani Tseletsele
The time of people doing as they wish in the ANC is gone, says the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who has cracked the whip against a Free State mayor captured on video intimidating and threatening a resident.
A video emerged this week showing Xolani Tseletsele, mayor of the Kopanong municipality in the Free State, threatening a resident at their private home, allegedly for airing his frustrations on social media with the state of their local infrastructure.
The videos show Tseletsele, wearing shorts, a white vest and flip-flops, pointing a finger at a man in front of his kids and family. The mayor can also be heard saying the man talks too much on Facebook, that he wants to be noticed and warns him not to do so again.
The mayor is then seen leaving the yard in his red Mercedes Benz V-class.
Mbalula came out guns blazing a day after the video emerged, saying he has instructed the ANC in the Free State to immediately suspend Tseletsele. He said Tseletsele’s conduct was disgusting, brought the ANC into disrepute and went against the renewal of the party.
Mbalula said he had instructed the provincial secretary to suspend Tseletsele’s party membership in line with section 25.57 of the ANC constitution before disciplinary actions can be taken against him.
“The ANC is therefore taking a strong stance on the matter of the mayor in the Free State who came across as insulting community members. Under the circumstances, mayor Tseletsele will have to be suspended with immediate effect by the province,” he said in a short media address on Tuesday.
Mbalula reminded party members of the vow he made after his election in December that the era of ANC members, leaders and public representatives doing as they pleased and displaying arrogance was over, and that swift action will be taken against anyone.
