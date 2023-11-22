×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Joy as title deeds to new homes handed over in Motherwell

By Andisa Bonani - 22 November 2023

Celebratory ululations by Motherwell residents marked the official handing over ceremony of title deeds in the area on Tuesday after more than 100 new homeowners received their long-awaited gift of a forever home.

Three of the recipients also received beds and sofas from the department of human settlements as part of its  outreach programme...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct
Julius Malema attacks disciplinary hearing tasked with investigating EFF's Sona ...

Latest