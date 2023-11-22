Joy as title deeds to new homes handed over in Motherwell
Celebratory ululations by Motherwell residents marked the official handing over ceremony of title deeds in the area on Tuesday after more than 100 new homeowners received their long-awaited gift of a forever home.
Three of the recipients also received beds and sofas from the department of human settlements as part of its outreach programme...
