News

Guest wounded, robber hurt jumping from double-storey house

By TimesLIVE - 22 November 2023
One robbery suspect is under police guard in hospital.
A botched robbery at a Limpopo guesthouse ended in a shoot-out with security guards.

One suspect was critically hurt while trying to escape by jumping out of the double-storey building, and a guest sustained a gunshot wound.

Both were admitted to hospital for treatment.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the attempted robbery took place in Musina at about 9.15pm on Monday.

A security guard was on duty at the guesthouse when three suspects driving a white Toyota Corolla approached him and pretended to be customers looking for accommodation.

“The suspects produced firearms and robbed him of a cellphone. One kept him under watch while the other two proceeded to the rooms.

“ A security guard pressed a panic button and when other security officers responded there was a shoot-out between the suspects and the officers. One suspect jumped from the double-storey building and was critically injured. The other two fled using their vehicle.”

In responding, police and emergency services assisted a guest, aged 39, who had been shot in the lower body.

The arrested suspect, aged 34, is under guard in hospital while police trace his accomplices.

