Gqeberha police are on the hunt for the killers of two men whose bodies were found in Greenbushes on Tuesday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said officers had responded to a complaint in Hadeda Street at 6.18pm and found the bodies of the victims, who had been shot.
“Both deceased are unknown, and are approximately between 30 and 35 years old.
“One victim was wearing a black tracksuit pants, a striped collared shirt with slip slops and the second deceased was wearing black chino pants with a white/pink shirt,” she said.
The motive for the killings and identity of the suspects have not been established.
Anyone with information on the murders or who can assist in identifying the victims or tracing their family should contact detective Warrant Officer John Lourens on 071-352-4706 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha police hunting for killers of two men
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA
