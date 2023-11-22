×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Dietrich Primary bids farewell to century of teaching experience

Special messages of gratitude to three teachers retiring from Schauderville school

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 22 November 2023

Dietrich Primary School celebrated more than a century of combined teaching experience with a special assembly on Tuesday for three teachers retiring at the end of 2023.

The school’s circuit manager, Xoliswa Selana, who is also retiring at the end of the year, attended  the farewell assembly of Naguib (Gibby) Lagerdien, Sylvia Snyders and Patricia Harper...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct
Julius Malema attacks disciplinary hearing tasked with investigating EFF's Sona ...

Latest