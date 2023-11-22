Dietrich Primary bids farewell to century of teaching experience
Special messages of gratitude to three teachers retiring from Schauderville school
Dietrich Primary School celebrated more than a century of combined teaching experience with a special assembly on Tuesday for three teachers retiring at the end of 2023.
The school’s circuit manager, Xoliswa Selana, who is also retiring at the end of the year, attended the farewell assembly of Naguib (Gibby) Lagerdien, Sylvia Snyders and Patricia Harper...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.