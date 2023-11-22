×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bayland residents torch trucks, burn tyres in protest over lack of electricity

By Brandon Nel - 22 November 2023

Irate residents of the Bayland informal settlement in Nelson Mandela Bay burned tyres and torched two trucks when they blocked the R75 and M19 on Wednesday morning demanding electricity.

According to the residents, they have  not had electricity since the informal settlement’s  inception six years ago...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct
Julius Malema attacks disciplinary hearing tasked with investigating EFF's Sona ...

Latest