×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Parliament votes on motion for closure of the Israeli embassy

By TIMESLIVE - 21 November 2023

Courtesy: SABC News

Parliament is voting on whether South Africa should close the Israel embassy in the country.

The Israeli government has withdrawn its ambassador from South Africa. 

Government has temporarily recalled South Africa's diplomats from Tel Aviv.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Julius Malema attacks disciplinary hearing tasked with investigating EFF's Sona ...
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...

Latest