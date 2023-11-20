A third-year student at Mangosuthu University of Technology has died of injuries sustained in a lightning storm in Durban on Friday.
In a notice to staff and students on Monday, the institution identified the student as Mpumezi Mndwetywa from the department of mechanical engineering.
The storm led to a fire in some of the rooms on the third floor of Craiglee, an external university residence in Glenwood. Mndwetywa was asleep in his room.
The university said counselling services will be available for students affected by the tragedy.
Student dies of lightning storm injuries in Durban
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez
