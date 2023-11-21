New tax incentive will boost conservation
SA has developed a new financial mechanism to protect wildlife and aims to roll it out in the Eastern Cape in 2024.
The conservation tax incentive has been developed by the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, in partnership with the Environment and the Sustainable Finance Coalition, with implementation by the Nelson Mandela Bay-based Wilderness Foundation Africa...
