LISTEN | Most newly registered voters are young people between the ages of 16 and 29, says the IEC

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says 78.31% of newly registered voters are between the ages of 16 to 29 before the 2024 national and provincial elections.
The IEC confirmed 2.9-million voters were registered at the weekend. Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo briefed media on Monday.
“Young people in the age category 16 to 29 account for 78.31% of the new registrations — a substantial majority of the new voters who came for the first time on the voters’ roll are young people.
“The commission's focus on young people is producing a good yield. The commission will persist with efforts to improve the registration levels of the young,” said Mamabolo.
Gauteng has the most voters, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
The voters’ roll now stands at 27-million people.
People who were not able to register at the weekend to vote in the 2024 national and provincial elections can still register online on the IEC's website.
