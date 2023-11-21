Fort Hare cleans up at marketing, education awards

The University of Fort Hare is again leading the charge, scooping the most Marketing Advancement Communication in Education (MACE) awards in the province for the second consecutive year.
Ranking eighth countrywide, the university received seven awards for student recruitment, multiday events and functions, stakeholder relations and publication design, and also scooped the coveted MACE Research Award.
The annual awards ceremony was hosted in Cape Town on Thursday.
MACE is the association body for marketing and communication practitioners in the higher education sector.
The MACE Research Award was conferred after Fort Hare received the highest score for effective measurement and evaluation from all 153 winning entries submitted by 17 SA universities.
The university won awards for:
• Wamkelekile Fresher — the 2023 bold and spirited first-year orientation programme (Student Affairs);
• The development of a special publication to assist first-time students to cope with the fears and anxieties encountered when transitioning from high school to varsity life (Student Affairs/Student Counselling Unit);
• The 2022 Staff Indaba and Appreciation Event (Office of the Vice-Chancellor);
• The undergraduate student recruitment campaign for the 2023 academic year (undertaken on behalf of the university’s six faculties and the Office of the Registrar); and
• An institutional stakeholder engagement programme for local government that involved pro-bono skills training to empower PR and ward councillors in the Raymond Mhlaba municipality (Office of the Vice-Chancellor and Fort Hare Solutions).
For Hare director of marketing and communications JP Roodt said the university was grateful and humbled by the recognition.
“We also extend our congratulations to all other winning institutions,” Roodt said.
“The awards are important for us to benchmark our growth, development and contribution to the university’s renewal programme, but also to measure and evaluate the value creation by the institution for constituents in its stakeholder universe.”
Case study entries evaluated by MACE in various categories need to demonstrate excellence and rigid academic standards in planning, delivery, measurement and evaluation.
Entries are evaluated by seasoned professionals in higher education, government and the private sector’s marketing and communication sectors, and submissions are moderated.
HeraldLIVE
Fort Hare cleans up at marketing, education awards
