×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Ex-St Andrew’s College water polo coach fires new legal broadside

Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 21 November 2023

Determined to clear his name, former water polo coach David Mackenzie has launched further civil action against a major news outlet, its editor, a podcaster and police minister Bheki Cele.

Just last week, Mackenzie, publicly accused of sexually grooming a high school pupil, filed a counterclaim of R30m against Charl Kruger — the father of the boy who eventually took his own life...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Julius Malema attacks disciplinary hearing tasked with investigating EFF's Sona ...
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...

Latest