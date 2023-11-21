Drama as authorities race wrong way on Settlers Freeway

Bluewater Bay resident Ray Marsh described how he got the fright of his life on Tuesday afternoon when he and his children were travelling on Settlers Freeway — and he saw a car racing straight towards them.
“I had just picked up my kids from Summerwood and was on the freeway heading home at about 2.15pm.
“I was in the right-hand lane and, as we got in line with the Campanile, I suddenly saw this marked traffic police vehicle with its lights flashing flying towards me in the same lane.
“It was followed by an unmarked car and then a police bakkie and then another unmarked car.
“It’s two separate highways at that point so I still can’t think how and where they got on.
“They were all coming at a helluva speed and I had to swerve into the middle of the freeway to avoid a head-on collision.
“I understand they must have been chasing a suspect but it was highly dangerous what they were doing and innocent people could have got hurt.”
A short while later, in an apparent related incident, private security and police congregated under the freeway near the harbour in Strand Street after a hijacked bakkie was recovered.
According to an anonymous report, one suspect was apprehended and one escaped into the nearby harbour.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said on Tuesday evening that a Tracker had been activated.
“Private security responded and police assisted after the hijacked vehicle was recovered.
“No further details are immediately available.”
HeraldLIVE
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
HeraldLIVE
