A doctor who bagged a R32m PowerBall jackpot says he will continue serving his community despite his newfound wealth.
Lottery operator Ithuba announced the doctor as the winner of the November 7 PowerBall draw. He spent R30 on the entry, purchased through the Capitec banking platform.
Ithuba described his commitment to his profession as commendable and a testament to his character.
CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are thrilled to witness another life-changing event, particularly for someone as selfless as our latest winner. His plan to keep working as a doctor and take a well-deserved holiday is inspiring. It's heartwarming to see our winners making wise and grounded decisions with their winnings.”
Another winner won R4.7m in the November 10 PowerBall draw.
The regular lottery participant combined quick pick and trusted lucky numbers.
This winner also intends to continue working, while settling debts with the extra cash.
TimesLIVE
Doctor bags R32m PowerBall jackpot
Reporter
Image: 123RF/tawhy
A doctor who bagged a R32m PowerBall jackpot says he will continue serving his community despite his newfound wealth.
Lottery operator Ithuba announced the doctor as the winner of the November 7 PowerBall draw. He spent R30 on the entry, purchased through the Capitec banking platform.
Ithuba described his commitment to his profession as commendable and a testament to his character.
CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are thrilled to witness another life-changing event, particularly for someone as selfless as our latest winner. His plan to keep working as a doctor and take a well-deserved holiday is inspiring. It's heartwarming to see our winners making wise and grounded decisions with their winnings.”
Another winner won R4.7m in the November 10 PowerBall draw.
The regular lottery participant combined quick pick and trusted lucky numbers.
This winner also intends to continue working, while settling debts with the extra cash.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
World
News