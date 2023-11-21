A R10,000 donation to Bethelsdorp Comprehensive School is set to be the gift that keeps on giving as the funds will be used to upskill teachers to the benefit of their 1,200 pupils.
The donation came courtesy of the recent Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer after the event encouraged bulk entries from schools to stand a chance to win.
A Bethelsdorp Comprehensive teacher, Adre Weideman, took up the challenge and entered close to 30 pupils and teachers in the event, presented by ISUZU Motors SA.
Principal Jerome Meyer said: . “We will use the money for our strategic planning workshop and training and development of staff,” principal Jerome Meyer said.
The school was established 51 years ago to cater for pupils relocated to the area through the Group Areas Act.
The 1,200 pupils and 39 teachers will soon be moving into a new school next to the existing one.
Algoa FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer said the event had celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2023 and attracted close to 12,000 entries from Gqeberha, George and East London.
“Every year we encourage schools to participate in the event,” she said.
“It is also an opportune reminder for young people to be aware of early detection and treatment within their families and communities.”
She said the 2023 beneficiaries of the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer were Wings and Wishes and Reach for a Dream.
Both organisations fulfil a critical role for children living with life-threatening diseases.
Wings and Wishes supports families with transport to treatment centres, usually in other cities or provinces, and Reach for a Dream provides hope to children by granting them a wish.
HeraldLIVE
Big Walk pays off for Bethelsdorp Comprehensive School
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
