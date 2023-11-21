×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

All systems go for new George business park

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 21 November 2023

A multimillion-rand project, which is expected to bring millions more in investments and job opportunities in George, has finally broken ground.

Construction on the R1.2bn Airport Business Park began in earnest recently on a prime piece of real estate on the corner of the R102 and R404...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Julius Malema attacks disciplinary hearing tasked with investigating EFF's Sona ...
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...

Latest