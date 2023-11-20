The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case continues in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.
This after two of the five accused allegedly confessed to killing the former Bafana Bafana captain in Vosloorus in October 2014. The defence is arguing against the admissibility of the confessions.
Meyiwa was killed during an alleged house robbery.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa 'trial within a trial' continues in high court
