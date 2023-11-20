×

News

Search for two people swept away during cleansing ceremony resumes

20 November 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Two people, believed to be 18 and 21, were swept away during a cleansing ritual on Saturday night near Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg.
The Johannesburg emergency management services aquatic rescue unit and police  water wing will resume searching for two people who were washed away during a cleansing ritual in the Klip River.

The search was called off late on Sunday.

The two, believed to be 18 and 21, were swept away during the ritual on Saturday night near Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has urged residents to be cautious when conducting cleansing or baptism rituals to ensure all congregants are safe.

Last week the body of a Soweto teenager who fell into the Klip River was recovered. The 18-year-old was swept away on Tuesday after he tried to cross a stream from Kliptown to Klipspruit West.

TimesLIVE

