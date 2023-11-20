The Johannesburg emergency management services aquatic rescue unit and police water wing will resume searching for two people who were washed away during a cleansing ritual in the Klip River.
The search was called off late on Sunday.
The two, believed to be 18 and 21, were swept away during the ritual on Saturday night near Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has urged residents to be cautious when conducting cleansing or baptism rituals to ensure all congregants are safe.
Last week the body of a Soweto teenager who fell into the Klip River was recovered. The 18-year-old was swept away on Tuesday after he tried to cross a stream from Kliptown to Klipspruit West.
TimesLIVE
Search for two people swept away during cleansing ceremony resumes
Reporter
Image: Supplied
The Johannesburg emergency management services aquatic rescue unit and police water wing will resume searching for two people who were washed away during a cleansing ritual in the Klip River.
The search was called off late on Sunday.
The two, believed to be 18 and 21, were swept away during the ritual on Saturday night near Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has urged residents to be cautious when conducting cleansing or baptism rituals to ensure all congregants are safe.
Last week the body of a Soweto teenager who fell into the Klip River was recovered. The 18-year-old was swept away on Tuesday after he tried to cross a stream from Kliptown to Klipspruit West.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
World
News
News
News