Norwegian specialist in Nelson Mandela Bay to highlight Gaza healthcare crisis
A Norwegian specialist physician who worked for more than a decade in the Gaza Strip as a volunteer, said the blatant bombing of its hospitals by Israel was “a bleeding human rights issue”.
Dr Mads Gilbert was speaking in Gqeberha on Sunday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.