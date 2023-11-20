×

News

Norwegian specialist in Nelson Mandela Bay to highlight Gaza healthcare crisis

20 November 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

A Norwegian specialist physician who worked for more than a decade in the Gaza Strip as a volunteer, said the blatant bombing of its hospitals by Israel was “a bleeding human rights issue”.

Dr Mads Gilbert was speaking in Gqeberha on Sunday. ..

