Heavily armed bodyguards give Nelson Mandela Bay residents the jitters
Close protection details gaining in popularity due to surge in kidnappings targeting business executives and risk to taxi bosses
Private bodyguards armed to the teeth protecting high-risk individuals near schools, in restaurants, and other public places have Nelson Mandela Bay residents on edge.
The protection details, openly sporting high-calibre weapons, have become the go-to of the wealthy and businesspeople in highly competitive industries. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.