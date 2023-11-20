Community demands answers after woman dies outside clinic
Picket launched at medical facility in George
The discovery of a woman’s body near a clinic in George has driven community members to embark on a weeklong picket outside the facility, demanding answers as to why the 36-year-old was allegedly turned away by staff.
Lulama Feni died near the Thembalethu Day Clinic on Thursday after complaining of breathing difficulties...
