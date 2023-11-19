Kariega police are investigating charges of murder and robbery after a former DA staff member and activist was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his home on Saturday night.
The party said in a statement on Sunday that it condemned the brutal and senseless killing of Justice Jama, adding that it could have been a hit.
“Mr Jama, who witnessed a murder last month and was going to testify, was gunned down in his home in Greenfields, Kariega, last night by callous and cowardly criminals in what is alleged to be a hit to silence him,” DA MP Andrew Whitfield said.
The police could not confirm the motive for the killing, saying details were still limited.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said members of the Kamesh police responded to the scene at about 10.50pm, where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.
“Police members were alerted by the community that they saw a suspicious person running away with a TV from a house in Greenfields, Kariega.
“Upon following up, the body of Justice Lunga Jama was discovered inside the house.”
Beetge said the motive for the killing was unknown and the case was still under investigation.
A murder and house robbery case had been opened.
Whitfield said in the statement that the incident was further proof that crime in the Bay was out of control.
“His murder, sadly, highlights the violent crime spiralling out of control in Nelson Mandela Bay and the utter contempt these criminals have for the rule of law.”
He said Jama’s death was a reminder of the government’s failure to heed calls by the DA to increase police resources in and around the metro.
“We cannot let the criminals go free and act with impunity while good people like Jama have their lives taken from them,” Whitfield said.
HeraldLIVE
Former DA staff member murdered in Kariega home
Image: POP NUKOONRAT/123RF
Kariega police are investigating charges of murder and robbery after a former DA staff member and activist was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his home on Saturday night.
The party said in a statement on Sunday that it condemned the brutal and senseless killing of Justice Jama, adding that it could have been a hit.
“Mr Jama, who witnessed a murder last month and was going to testify, was gunned down in his home in Greenfields, Kariega, last night by callous and cowardly criminals in what is alleged to be a hit to silence him,” DA MP Andrew Whitfield said.
The police could not confirm the motive for the killing, saying details were still limited.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said members of the Kamesh police responded to the scene at about 10.50pm, where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.
“Police members were alerted by the community that they saw a suspicious person running away with a TV from a house in Greenfields, Kariega.
“Upon following up, the body of Justice Lunga Jama was discovered inside the house.”
Beetge said the motive for the killing was unknown and the case was still under investigation.
A murder and house robbery case had been opened.
Whitfield said in the statement that the incident was further proof that crime in the Bay was out of control.
“His murder, sadly, highlights the violent crime spiralling out of control in Nelson Mandela Bay and the utter contempt these criminals have for the rule of law.”
He said Jama’s death was a reminder of the government’s failure to heed calls by the DA to increase police resources in and around the metro.
“We cannot let the criminals go free and act with impunity while good people like Jama have their lives taken from them,” Whitfield said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
Politics
News
World