Bloemfontein food vendor bust for allegedly selling dagga near university

A takeaway joint in Bloemfontein situated near the University of the Free State turned out to be more organic and vegan than residents expected when police raided it on Wednesday and promptly arrested the vendor for allegedly dealing in dagga.
Free State police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane confirmed the arrest to TimesLIVE on Saturday.
“The 29-year-old suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs in Universitas, Bloemfontein on Wednesday November 15,” Covane said.
“Police at Parkweg received information on drugs that were being sold at a food trailer situated in Groenewoud Street next to Student House.
“The team arrived at the trailer at about 2pm and conducted a search. Eight large zip-lock plastics, 28 small packages, 27 rolled joints of dagga, rolling papers and cash was found and confiscated.”
According to Cavane a case of dealing in dagga was then opened at Parkweg police station.
