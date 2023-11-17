A collaborative effort between police units from Kariega and Humansdorp led to the arrest of three men suspected of a triple murder in Kamesh earlier this week.
The suspects, aged 23, 33 and 34, were apprehended in Jeffreys Bay on Thursday following a meticulous investigation by the respective crime intelligence units.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members from the Kariega and Humansdorp Crime Intelligence, with the assistance of the Motherwell Tactical Response Team (TRT) and Cradock Public Order Policing (POP), executed a search warrant at a residence in Camphor Street, Jeffreys Bay.
“The three suspects were allegedly involved in a triple murder which took place in Mandelaville on Tuesday night.
“In that incident the victims were shot and killed while seated in a car outside a shop in Ntshinindo Street.”
Naidu said upon searching the house in Jeffreys Bay three unlicenced firearms and ammunition were recovered. Seven cellphones and a Toyota Corolla were also confiscated.
The suspects will face three counts of murder, as well as charges for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
They are expected to appear in court on Monday.
Provincial police commissioner lieutenant general Nomthetheleli Mene applauded the members involved for the quick arrests and removing more deadly weapons from the streets.
“Within days of the tragic triple murder, our members' unwavering dedication has led to the swift apprehension of these criminals.
“Not only have these criminals being arrested, but three firearms have also been recovered, removing further potential threats from our streets.
“The SAPS remains steadfast in our mission to protect and serve our communities,” Mene said.
HeraldLIVE
Triple murder suspects netted in Jeffreys Bay
Image: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
HeraldLIVE
