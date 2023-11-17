Gauteng police discovered products used to manufacture drugs with a street value of approximately R200m in Kya Sands, Johannesburg, on Thursday.
The consignment, stored in more than 360 bags, was found locked in a storage facility, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
A 35-year-old suspect, who is a foreign national, was arrested and charged with dealing in a dangerous dependence producing substance.
"He is expected to appear before the Randburg magistrate's courts in due course."
Masondo said the bust came when officers conducting routine patrols noticed a car with a suspicious occupant.
"When they stopped and searched the driver, police found a bunch of keys in his possession. Preliminary investigation led the police to a storage facility. Inside the storage facility were scores of bags of a product used to manufacture drugs."
TimesLIVE
R200m drug-related bust in Kya Sands
Gauteng police discovered products used to manufacture drugs with a street value of approximately R200m in Kya Sands, Johannesburg, on Thursday.
The consignment, stored in more than 360 bags, was found locked in a storage facility, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
A 35-year-old suspect, who is a foreign national, was arrested and charged with dealing in a dangerous dependence producing substance.
"He is expected to appear before the Randburg magistrate's courts in due course."
Masondo said the bust came when officers conducting routine patrols noticed a car with a suspicious occupant.
"When they stopped and searched the driver, police found a bunch of keys in his possession. Preliminary investigation led the police to a storage facility. Inside the storage facility were scores of bags of a product used to manufacture drugs."
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
World
World
News
News
News