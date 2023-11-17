Sixty-five people accused of inciting violence during the July 2021 unrest have been served with indictments before their trial in the high court next year.
The accused, mostly linked through WhatsApp and voice messages, are out on bail while three are out on warning.
One of the accused, Sipho Tshezi, was absent from court on Friday. Defence lawyer Artie Huntley said he had an emailed sick note for his client.
Prosecutor advocate Mahen Naidu took the court through changes in legal representation of some of the accused. He said indictments had been served on all the accused and their attorneys.
“They have been served with the J172 documents for transfer to the Durban high court before their first appearances,” said Naidu.
Defence attorney Boitumelo Majodina confirmed this.
A strong security presence comprising various law enforcement agencies was deployed inside and outside the courtroom on Friday.
Inside court, the accused tried to hide their faces by wearing masks and scarves.
Magistrate SE Khumalo ruled the matter be transferred to the Durban high court on January 30 2024.
He declined the defence teams' bid for confiscated items to be returned to the accused.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said in addition to charges of conspiracy to commit public violence and incitement to commit public violence, the state had added terrorism and attempted murder charges.
TimesLIVE
January high court date for 65 suspects linked to July 2021 unrest
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
TimesLIVE
