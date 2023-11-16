Ward councillors struggle with unanswered pleas on service issues
Sewage spills and temporary electricity connections flagged in uphill battle to get things fixed
Despondent and frustrated, Nelson Mandela Bay ward councillors find themselves grappling daily with unresolved service delivery issues, with their pleas for action through WhatsApp messages to officials frequently going unanswered.
The biggest gripe is often small issues that are ignored for months on end such as vandalised street poles, temporary electricity connections, overgrown grass, tree trimming and illegal dumpsites...
