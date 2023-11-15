×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Top international award for Gqeberha sailor Kirsten Neuschäfer

By SPORT STAFF - 16 November 2023
Kirsten Neuschäfer spent 235 days at sea, becoming the first woman to win the Golden Globe yacht race in which she could not use modern technology.
Kirsten Neuschäfer spent 235 days at sea, becoming the first woman to win the Golden Globe yacht race in which she could not use modern technology.
Image: Kirsten Neuschäfer

South African yachtswoman Kirsten Neuschäfer of Gqeberha was on Tuesday named female 2023 Rolex World Sailor of the Year at an awards ceremony in Malaga, Spain.

Neuschäfer, the first woman to finish first in the solo Golden Globe race earlier this year, beat three other finalists to the award.

“It’s an incredible honour to be a nominee among such amazing, acclaimed and iconic sailors, but to win this award, to be given this recognition by such an esteemed panel of judges and by the public, means so much to me,” she said in a video message played at the function as she was unable to attend in person.

“Thank you to everyone who has believed in me and cheered me on.”

SA Sailing president Michael Robinson lauded Neuschäfer’s remarkable achievements.

“We are proud of what Kirsten has achieved and send our heartfelt congratulations on adding this prestigious award to her already significant list of accolades,” he said.

“Kirsten accomplished what no South African sailor has done before — winning a round the world race, and what’s more, she did it without the use of modern GPS systems and single-handedly.”

Tom Slingsby was named male 2023 Rolex World Sailor of the Year for the third time after guiding his Australia SailGP to a third consecutive title, ensuring he is still the only skipper to have won the SailGP trophy.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...

Latest