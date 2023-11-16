Rural Eastern Cape embraces tangible coding
Despite living in some of the most remote rural regions of the province, OR Tambo district schools are ensuring they close the digital divide and are not being left behind by the coding curve which has swept through the continent.
A new partnership between Tangible Africa, the provincial education department and the SAOU saw 300 teachers from 100 schools being trained in tangible coding this week...
