Police in Nelson Mandela Bay have warned prospective SA Police Service employees to be wary of a con man allegedly attempting to lure women through a fake recruitment process.
Four women from the city, and one from Kouga, have been targeted in the last week after applying for vacancies within the SAPS, and were told to report to the Mount Road police station from where they would be transported to a venue where testing would take place.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said while psychometric testing was part of the recruitment process, transport was never provided, and the standard procedure was for applicants to arrange their own transport to the designated venue.
“Three applicants were from SAPS Mount Road, one from SAPS Swartkops, and another from SAPS Thornhill, and all were female.
“Luckily, the applicants went into the police station and made inquiries before letting the con man know they had arrived,” Naidu said.
She said the police urged all applicants, especially women, to exercise extreme caution and verify any communication regarding recruitment procedures.
“Legitimate police recruitment processes are conducted through official channels, and at no point should applicants be required to meet unauthorised individuals for tests. Legitimate correspondence will come from an official police service email address or phone number.
“Recruitment venues are disclosed publicly, and applicants should not meet anyone claiming to facilitate recruitment tests in unofficial or private locations.
“We also suggest bringing a friend or family member along if possible as an additional precaution.
“If you encounter any suspicious behaviour or receive questionable communication, report it immediately to the local authorities or the official police recruitment office,” Naidu said.
Police warn of scam artist luring women for fake jobs
