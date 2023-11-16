×

News

N3 near Pavilion closed after drive-by shooting in Durban

By TIMES LIVE - 16 November 2023
Paramedics treated four workers who sustained minor injuries in an accident after a shooting on the N3 Durban-bound.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Police closed the N3 Durban-bound near The Pavilion after a shooting and car accident on Thursday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said: “Multiple patients are being treated at the scene as a result of the shooting and the car accident.

“One person has been declared deceased by paramedics as a result of the shooting. The circumstances of the incident and who is involved is unknown and will form part of police investigations,” he said.

He said four workers sustained minor injuries in the accident after the shooting.

Police closed the national road after the shooters fled into a bushy area next to the freeway.

TimesLIVE

