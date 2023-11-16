×

News

Municipality leaps into action to stem Missionvale sewage torrent

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 16 November 2023

A leak from a vandalised mini-pump station in Missionvale, which was spewing untreated sewage onto neighbouring residential properties, was stemmed within 24 hours of a media query being submitted to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

Frustrated residents had turned to Metro Matters after their month-long effort to address the health hazard proved unsuccessful...

