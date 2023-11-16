×

News

Mayor’s ‘meddling’ under scrutiny

Eyebrows raised over Van Niekerk’s letter instructing that legal briefs be put on hold

Premium
By Andisa Bonani and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 16 November 2023

Mayor Gary van Niekerk has attempted to interfere in the administration of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, instructing that all legal briefs pertaining to the city be placed on hold with immediate effect.

His letter to acting city boss Sidima Dyani and the legal services department on Wednesday took centre stage at Thursday’s council meeting, where opposition parties accused him of unlawfully overstepping into the administration...

