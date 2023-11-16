×

News

Man allegedly kills woman after accusing her of being a witch

16 November 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The suspect allegedly hit the victim on her head with a stone, killing her instantly. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Limpopo police have opened a case of murder after a 73-year-old woman was allegedly attacked and killed by a 35-year-old man who accused her of witchcraft.

The suspect allegedly hit the victim on her head with a stone, killing her instantly.

According to police, the incident took place at Muswani Village in Malamulele under the Vhembe District on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said preliminary investigations indicate the victim was returning home from a clinic when the 35-year-old attacked her.

Mashaba said community members attacked the suspect. 

“Police were alerted and managed to rescue the suspect, who was severely assaulted. He was transported to hospital and placed under police guard,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said the suspect is expected in court when he has recovered.

TimesLIVE

