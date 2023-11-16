Limpopo police have opened a case of murder after a 73-year-old woman was allegedly attacked and killed by a 35-year-old man who accused her of witchcraft.
The suspect allegedly hit the victim on her head with a stone, killing her instantly.
According to police, the incident took place at Muswani Village in Malamulele under the Vhembe District on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said preliminary investigations indicate the victim was returning home from a clinic when the 35-year-old attacked her.
Mashaba said community members attacked the suspect.
“Police were alerted and managed to rescue the suspect, who was severely assaulted. He was transported to hospital and placed under police guard,” Mashaba said.
Mashaba said the suspect is expected in court when he has recovered.
Man allegedly kills woman after accusing her of being a witch
Reporter
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
