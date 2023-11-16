How lives were ruined by man who stole millions
Court hears how owners and workers hit hard after bookkeeper pleads guilty to theft of R14m from farm trust
Not only did he steal money from a family trust fund to feed his alleged gambling addiction, Harold Henry even pocketed money from an insurance policy payout when his employer was diagnosed with cancer.
On Thursday, the Gqeberha commercial crimes court heard how, through Henry’s underhanded tactics and “toxic” dealings, he had ruined the lives of not only Digby and Suenay Whyte, but also their farmworkers. ..
