Even more killed after report gives Nelson Mandela Bay metro a badge of dishonour over murder mayhem

By Brandon Nel and Roslyn Baatjies - 16 November 2023

A woman murdered in Motherwell on Wednesday, three people gunned down in a vehicle in Kariega on Tuesday, and a mass shooting in KwaDwesi on Sunday — as violent crime infiltrates every corner of the city, Nelson Mandela Bay has been named the metro murder capital of SA.

On Wednesday, a community imbizo was held in gang hotspot, Arcadia, with residents demanding urgent intervention...

