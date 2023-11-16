Discredited water polo coach sues accuser for R30m
Mackenzie files counterclaim for reputational damage against father of boy who took own life
Former Gqeberha water polo coach David Mackenzie, publicly accused of molesting a teenage pupil, now wants the father of the boy who took his own life to cough up R30m, accusing him of reputational damage.
The latest court action is a counterclaim to Mill Park businessman Charl Kruger’s R62m lawsuit against Mackenzie and St Andrew’s College, whom he accused of failing to act on suspicions that young Thomas was being sexually groomed. ..
