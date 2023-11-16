Body of young Motherwell drowning victim found by police divers

The search for a young boy who went swimming in a water catchment in Motherwell with friends ended in the heartbreaking discovery of his body on Thursday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the schoolboy’s body was found shortly after police divers had been dispatched to the scene in NU7.
“I can confirm that the child has been pronounced deceased behind a school in NU7,” Beetge said.
“A small group of children were swimming in this catchment area earlier this afternoon when the child encountered difficulties underwater.
“All the children subsequently left to notify adults about the boy’s precarious situation.
“Police were then dispatched to the scene, and the body was subsequently retrieved from the water at about 4.35pm.
“Unfortunately, no-one knows the identity or origin of the boy, whom we believe to be between five and seven years of age.
“We do not have more information at this stage.”
This is a developing story.
