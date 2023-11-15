×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News Editors Choice

Woman whose leg was amputated after Bok victory parade accident in East London dies in hospital

By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 15 November 2023
Supporters throng around the Springboks’ bus as they drive down Amalinda Main Road during the East London leg of their national tour celebrating their Rugby World Cup victory.
Supporters throng around the Springboks’ bus as they drive down Amalinda Main Road during the East London leg of their national tour celebrating their Rugby World Cup victory.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

A 20-year-old University of Fort Hare student, who was allegedly struck by a police nyala during the Springboks' victory parade in East London on November 5, has died in hospital.

Minentle Noqhamka, from Mbizana, died at Frere Hospital on Tuesday , her family confirmed on Wednesday.

Minentle's father Sithembiso said according to information they received, Minentle went to the East London CBD for shopping but decided to be part of the masses who had flocked in front of East London city hall waiting to see the Springboks.

“She was knocked by a police nyala on her legs.

“Her left leg was amputated at the hospital,” said Sithembiso.

“It's very sad for us as a family. We are still trying to come to terms with this.”

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...

Latest