Welcome donation will help schoolgirls uplift their dignity
A Booysen Park-born entrepreneur is paying it forward and ensuring that female pupils across Nelson Mandela Bay can focus on their finals and feel confident and comfortable through the donation of thousands of sanitary pads.
DKDK Distributors owner DeAndre Peremore kicked off the handover at Arcadia Senior Secondary School on Wednesday which is one of the 30 schools earmarked to benefit from the two-day donation drive...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.