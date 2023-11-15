×

News

Welcome donation will help schoolgirls uplift their dignity

By Simtembile Mgidi - 15 November 2023

A Booysen Park-born entrepreneur is paying it forward and ensuring that female pupils across Nelson Mandela Bay can focus on their finals and feel confident and comfortable through the donation of thousands of sanitary pads.

DKDK Distributors owner DeAndre Peremore kicked off the handover at Arcadia Senior Secondary School  on Wednesday which is one of the 30 schools earmarked to benefit from the two-day donation drive...

