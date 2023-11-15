Three people were gunned down in a vehicle in Kariega, on Tuesday night.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said first responders found the trio inside a vehicle following a series of gunshots in Kamesh just after 7pm.
"A case of murder, three counts, is under investigation by the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit," Naidu said.
"The circumstances surrounding the fatal killings are under investigation."
Upon hearing gunshots, sources said the first responders headed in the direction where the shots had been fired.
Residents then guided them to the vehicle, which was parked at a general store.
On arrival, they discovered three individuals inside the vehicle.
The Herald understands that an undisclosed number of 9mm cartridges were found and that members of the anti-gang unit also attended to the scene.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Three people gunned down in Kariega
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
HeraldLIVE
